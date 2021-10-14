Stifel Financial Corp Buys 3,270 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $28,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $173.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

