Stifel Financial Corp Buys 4,094 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $27,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $2,004,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Shares of D opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

