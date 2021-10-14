Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $25,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,077,000 after buying an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,764,000 after acquiring an additional 498,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,432,000 after buying an additional 2,211,762 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $139,136,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 639,741 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $102.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.73. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

