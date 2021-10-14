Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $25,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,608,000 after buying an additional 31,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after buying an additional 662,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.25.

MLM stock opened at $348.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.03. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.70 and a 52 week high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

