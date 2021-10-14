Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,133 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $29,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 26,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 490.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 38,408 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8,768.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 220,349 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX opened at $81.87 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.