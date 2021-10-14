Stifel Nicolaus Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $800.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $763.48.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot stock opened at $786.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of -422.71 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $283.87 and a 12 month high of $814.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $682.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $586.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,567 shares of company stock worth $21,130,215 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.