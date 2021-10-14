Stipend (SPD) Market Cap Achieves $227,388.69

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 71.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 74.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $227,388.69 and $918.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,626.07 or 1.00108300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00058890 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.23 or 0.00323518 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.88 or 0.00545267 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.23 or 0.00214080 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009243 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002206 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,778,729 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.