StormX (STMX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $21.41 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, StormX has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. StormX has a market capitalization of $326.93 million and $21.41 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00046690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00241026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00095493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

