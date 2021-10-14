StrongHands Tops One Day Trading Volume of $273.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 69.9% higher against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $699,172.17 and approximately $273.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,779,182,329 coins and its circulating supply is 17,365,987,975 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

