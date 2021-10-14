Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 328.8% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of SOMMY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.75. 9,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.06.
Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile
Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.
