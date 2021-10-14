Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 328.8% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of SOMMY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.75. 9,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Chemical will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

