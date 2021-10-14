Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$35.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.41.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

Shares of SU opened at C$29.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.32 billion and a PE ratio of 29.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.74.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.54 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

