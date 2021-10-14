Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Trading Up 4%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 58,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 69,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STG. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Sunlands Technology Group by 178.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunlands Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sunlands Technology Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.