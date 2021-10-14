Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Mark Jung Buys 16,010 Shares

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Mark Jung purchased 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,951.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SLGG stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.22. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $11.20.
Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLGG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
Super League Gaming Company Profile
Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.
