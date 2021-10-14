Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Mark Jung Buys 16,010 Shares

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Mark Jung purchased 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,951.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SLGG stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.22. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGG. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Super League Gaming by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Super League Gaming by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Super League Gaming by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLGG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.