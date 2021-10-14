Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Trading 7.1% Higher

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 427,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 174,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company has a market cap of C$77.97 million and a P/E ratio of 15.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$42.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director ZCR Corp. acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$224,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,598,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,455,321.28.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

