Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.17 Million Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 732.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.76% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYLD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Shares of SYLD opened at $62.05 on Thursday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70.

