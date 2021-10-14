SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in a research report report published on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.10.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $47.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.00. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

