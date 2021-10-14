Swarm City Price Tops $0.0459 on Exchanges (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $391,818.59 and $535.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00047633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.00239645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00096264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

