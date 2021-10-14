Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYIEY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of Symrise stock opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

