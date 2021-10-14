Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Sells $31,280.00 in Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $31,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

