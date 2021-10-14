Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Holdings Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7,567.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 210,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 89,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKT opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 84.40, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

