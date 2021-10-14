Taylor Morrison Home’s (TMHC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.11% from the stock’s previous close.

TMHC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after buying an additional 1,139,934 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after buying an additional 652,265 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after buying an additional 469,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after buying an additional 468,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after buying an additional 459,378 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

