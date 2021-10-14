TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.99

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.99 and last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 14775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get TDK alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. TDK had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TDK Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

About TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.