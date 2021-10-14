TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 744,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,032 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $100,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,699,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,230 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,068,000 after acquiring an additional 964,977 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $633,459,000 after acquiring an additional 121,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $141.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.21. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

