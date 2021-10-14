TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,275 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1,038.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

Separately, Barrington Research cut TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

