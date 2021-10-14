Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.780-$-0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.89 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-3.600-$-3.350 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.75.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $136.02 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

