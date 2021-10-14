Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.65

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.65 and traded as low as $8.13. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 73,526 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.25.

The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. Analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

