Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) versus Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Financial Analysis

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Teligent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Teligent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Teligent and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent $45.31 million 0.68 -$122.02 million N/A N/A Corbus Pharmaceuticals $3.94 million 32.42 -$111.27 million ($1.42) -0.72

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teligent.

Volatility & Risk

Teligent has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Teligent and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent 0 0 0 0 N/A Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Teligent and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent -197.78% N/A -95.02% Corbus Pharmaceuticals -2,868.74% -126.28% -66.87%

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals beats Teligent on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of topical and branded generic and generic injectable pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, and cosmetic markets. The company was founded by Jane E. Hager in 1977 and is headquartered in Buena, NJ.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in April 2009 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

