Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.21 Million

Analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce $30.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.50 million and the lowest is $12.90 million. Tellurian posted sales of $14.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $87.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.44 million to $145.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $505.36 million, with estimates ranging from $22.31 million to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tellurian.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.69 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%.

Several research firms have commented on TELL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

TELL stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.72. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 51.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 105.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 11,085.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 46.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.