Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. Research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $107,008,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,106 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 2,266.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705,014 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Teradata by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 999,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,526,000 after acquiring an additional 668,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,030,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.