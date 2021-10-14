The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

SKIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. 155,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,293. The Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.61.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. Research analysts predict that The Beauty Health will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

