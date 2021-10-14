The Blackstone Group (BX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect The Blackstone Group to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Blackstone Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.03. 3,233,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 215,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,801 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Blackstone Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.99% of The Blackstone Group worth $1,989,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.