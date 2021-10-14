The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) Insider Ominder Dhillon Buys 3,000 Shares

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) insider Ominder Dhillon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,550 ($15,090.15).

Shares of LON:CTY traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 384 ($5.02). The company had a trading volume of 509,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. The City of London Investment Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 304.23 ($3.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 404 ($5.28). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 392.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 392.42.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.