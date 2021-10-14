The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

HCKT opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 202,776 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth $197,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 784,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 91,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

