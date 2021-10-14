The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,228,000 after acquiring an additional 94,647 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $121.09 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.31. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

