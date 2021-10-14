The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Liberty Braves Group.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $26.32 on Monday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 89,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,384,000 after purchasing an additional 225,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

