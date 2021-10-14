The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 50,938 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,938 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of PPC opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

