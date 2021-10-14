The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,286,000 after buying an additional 25,798 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,795,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,432,000 after buying an additional 182,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 108.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,395,000 after buying an additional 654,769 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,414,000 after buying an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,191,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WWE. Loop Capital upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

