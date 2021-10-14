The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Chesapeake Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $62.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $67.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.90 million. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.344 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

