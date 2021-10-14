The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,109 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 2,354.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical stock opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.