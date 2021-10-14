The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BHVN opened at $136.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.61 and a 200-day moving average of $104.59. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

