The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $210.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.14.

Several research analysts have commented on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

MIDD stock opened at $168.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $97.66 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.71 and a 200-day moving average of $174.96.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. Equities analysts predict that The Middleby will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Middleby during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Middleby by 190.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Middleby by 300.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Middleby during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in The Middleby during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

