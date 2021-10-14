The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on The RealReal in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised The RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of REAL opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The RealReal has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $54,021.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $26,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,164 shares of company stock worth $1,823,295. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

