The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.350-$8.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $289.94 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $310.43. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $340.89.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

