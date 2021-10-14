The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SHW opened at $289.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.40.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $340.89.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

