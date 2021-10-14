The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 26.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,033,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,077,315 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $72,632,000 after acquiring an additional 287,485 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 24,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.