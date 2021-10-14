The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $20,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

TD stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $68.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,079. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.24. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.41%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

