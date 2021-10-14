The Transfer Token (TTT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.64 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for $12.65 or 0.00021956 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $1.33 billion and $1.64 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00090927 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000145 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,396 coins. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

