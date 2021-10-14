The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.21. The stock had a trading volume of 154,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,481,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.97.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

