Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Theratechnologies stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $338.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.41.

THTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Theratechnologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.81% of Theratechnologies worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

