THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Damian Sanders Acquires 16,709 Shares

THG Plc (LON:THG) insider Damian Sanders acquired 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £49,792.82 ($65,054.64).

On Monday, September 20th, Damian Sanders acquired 5,217 shares of THG stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32) per share, for a total transaction of £29,215.20 ($38,169.85).

Shares of THG stock opened at GBX 276.60 ($3.61) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The firm has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.59. THG Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248.60 ($3.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 568.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 600.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of THG in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on THG from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 624 ($8.15) price objective on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 752.80 ($9.84).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

