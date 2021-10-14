THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Damian Sanders Acquires 16,709 Shares

THG Plc (LON:THG) insider Damian Sanders acquired 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £49,792.82 ($65,054.64).
Damian Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 20th, Damian Sanders acquired 5,217 shares of THG stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32) per share, for a total transaction of £29,215.20 ($38,169.85).
Shares of THG stock opened at GBX 276.60 ($3.61) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The firm has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.59. THG Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248.60 ($3.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 568.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 600.95.
About THG
THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.
